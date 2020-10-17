NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Several firefighters made an alarming discovery Saturday while putting out a fire in Brooklyn.

They found what’s believed to be an illegal pot factory inside a vacant building in Cypress Hills.

NYPD officers carried clear evidence bags of the building Saturday afternoon. Inside the bags appeared to be marijuana plants. There were so many, they filled up a police van, and officers had to make several trips.

The plants were found after the Fulton Street building caught fire. Police say no one was inside the building and no injuries were reported.

Fire officials believe they already know what they’re dealing with.

“The marshals are here on scene right now because it’s being investigated as a possible marijuana grow house,” said Fred Schaaf, deputy assistant chief of the FDNY.

Authorities say the fire was on the first floor of the two-story building, causing extensive damage to it and the basement.

“Fire went to a second alarm, which brought approximately 25 pieces of apparatus and 100 firefighters to scene,” Schaaf said.

About 30 marijuana plants were found on the first floor of the building and 40 plants on the second floor.

“The smoke just kept getting worse and worse, but that’s about it. Until I asked to come out because I couldn’t breathe anymore,” neighbor Tasha Brown told CBS2’s John Dias.

Neighbors say they often smell marijuana but never expected this. Brown lives next door.

“No, I had no idea. No idea. Horrible. Me and my daughter live here, and her life, our life was in danger at that point,” she said.

The mother is thankful her daughter wasn’t around when the fire started.

Neighbors say it’s reminiscent of, but luckily not as large as, the 2016 fire and explosion that claimed the life of FDNY Battalion Chief Michael Fahy and injured 15 other first responders after a marijuana-growing operation inside a Bronx house exploded.

MORE: 2 Men Sentenced To Prison In Death Of FDNY Battalion Chief Michael Fahy

Later, two men were sentenced to prison in Fahy’s death.

As for the Brooklyn fire, no arrests have been made. The exact cause of the fire is still under investigation.

MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK:

You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.