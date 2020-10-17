By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
After a raw and rainy Friday, it was an absolute beauty of a Saturday! Bright skies and crisp temps made it feel every bit like fall. Clear conditions will prevail tonight with temps bottoming out in the upper 40s in NYC… but near freezing for some of the outlying ‘burbs!
Tomorrow will be another very nice day but with a few more clouds moving through from time to time. Despite that, expect a slightly milder finish to the weekend with temps reaching the lower 60s.
Monday is shaping up to be a decent, albeit cloudier, start to the work week with temperatures reaching the middle 60s, before things warm up to the low 70s for the rest of the week!
