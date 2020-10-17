Comments
JERSEY CITY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — An 80-year-old man is hospitalized Saturday after he was seriously hurt in a fire in Jersey City.
It happened on Danforth Avenue just before 9:00 p.m. Friday at a high-rise building for seniors.
Dozens of firefighters responded to the scene.
Jersey City Fire Chief Steven McGill said the firefighters faced tough conditions.
“The fire was on the second floor in one single apartment… appeared to be some hoarding conditions in the apartment, so it was difficult to get into the apartment and search and find the fire,” McGill said.
No one else was hurt.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
