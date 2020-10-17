CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New Yorkers have a little more time to get their vehicle registrations up to date.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed an executive order setting Nov. 3 as the new deadline to get inspections done and registrations renewed.

The governor first extended the deadline when the pandemic shutdowns began in March.

For more information, visit dmv.ny.gov/registrations.

  1. Joe Wong says:
    October 16, 2020 at 7:40 pm

    That’s nice, since many of the stations that did emissions and safety inspections were closed, and were impacted by this Covid-19 pandemic, so this extension will be very helpful for many.

