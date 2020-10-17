NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The families of Breonna Taylor and Jacob Blake were among the speakers at a Manhattan rally to encourage people to get out and vote Saturday.

About 200 people attended the rally, CBS2’s Kiran Dhillon reports. The message was clear — Black lives matter and change is necessary.

The peaceful event, called the National State of Emergency Get Out The Vote Rally, was organized by a social justice group Until Freedom.

It started around 3 p.m. outside Trump International Hotel and lasted about two hours.

RELATED STORY: Common Mistakes Could Delay Your Vote From Being Counted

The rally consisted of several speakers, including Breonna Taylor‘s mother, Tamika Palmer, and Jacob Blake‘s father.

Outrage has erupted across the country after both were shot by police.

PROTESTS AND POLICE REFORMS

At Saturday’s rally, family members and attendees spoke about the importance, now more than ever, to go out and vote.

“Enough is enough. We’re not going to ask or be nice. We’re going to kick in doors and change these laws. Because we’re not going to be taken advantage of anymore,” Jacob Blake Sr. said.

“Thank you for the support, thank you for saying her name, thank you for being here. But we got so much more work to do, y’all. This ain’t it, this ain’t it. Y’all gotta, you know what y’all gotta do? Y’all gotta pull up and vote because Breonna can’t,” Palmer said.

Adrian Sterling, of Brooklyn, was among those in attendance at the rally.

“This election is the most important election especially of my time, especially in 2020 with all the tragedies that are happening, the fact that we’re not getting justice. As a Black man, it’s important for me to show support for all Black women and that we want the system to change,” he said.

After the rally wrapped up near Central Park, the group then marched to Times Square.

MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK:

You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.