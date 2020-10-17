NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police have released photos of individuals wanted for questioning in connection to an attack on a Hasidic Jewish man in Brooklyn.

The incident happened just after 10:30 p.m. Thursday on Bartlett Street in Williamsburg.

Police say a 23-year-old Hasidic Jewish man was walking down the street when two individuals approached him from behind and pushed him to the ground.

They then allegedly punched the man in the face and tried to steal his bag.

The victim held onto his belongings and the two suspects ran away empty-handed. The victim was treated at the hospital for minor injuries and was released.

Police on Saturday released photos of the individuals wanted for questioning.

After an investigation, police determined the incident was an attempted robbery, not a hate crime.

Residents say they’re still on edge, however.

“No, they were even running after him after they attacked him,” witness Shia Katz said.

“Actually it could have been both, ’cause from what I know, this place is not the best,” said Yazmin Atuyno.

Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.

