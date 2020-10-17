NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There’s an update on an important Hasidic wedding expected to draw thousands in Brooklyn on Monday.
The city’s sheriff’s department served an order to a Williamsburg congregation Friday night to cancel or postpone the wedding if it is not limited to 50 people.
According to flyers obtained by CBS2, the grandchild of Satmer Grand Rebbe Zalman Leib Teitlebaum is scheduled to be married.
The city and state worry it could lead to a new spike in coronavirus infection rates if social distancing orders are not followed.
