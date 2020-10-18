By Mark McIntyre
CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — It was another beautiful fall day across the region Sunday despite the presence of a bit of cloud cover.
It was a touch milder compared to Saturday’s crisp and clear conditions, and the night ahead won’t be as cold. Temperatures overnight will bottom out in the 40s and low 50s compared to the frosty start we saw Sunday morning.
Monday will start off the work week with a blend of sun and clouds and seasonable temps once again, with high temps in the mid-60s. Expect another boost in temps Tuesday, with highs nearing 70, and the mid-week forecast looks rather mild with bright skies and high temps in the low 70s.
