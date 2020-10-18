CBSN New YorkWatch Now
HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — There was a show of solidarity in the Black Lives Matter movement on Long Island on Saturday.

A Black Lives Matter mural has been painted on Main Street in Hempstead. (Credit: Snapchat)

Video from social media shows a new BLM mural along Main Street in the town of Hempstead.

The street was closed for a ceremony as the road was officially named Black Lives Matter Way.

Officials say it’s the first Long Island street to be painted since the movement took off.

