HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — There was a show of solidarity in the Black Lives Matter movement on Long Island on Saturday.
Video from social media shows a new BLM mural along Main Street in the town of Hempstead.
The street was closed for a ceremony as the road was officially named Black Lives Matter Way.
Officials say it’s the first Long Island street to be painted since the movement took off.
