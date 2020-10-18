CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man caught in the crossfire of gunshots in Brooklyn overnight was shot in the head and hospitalized, police said Sunday.

It happened around 3:30 a.m. near the corner of Fourth Avenue and Pacific Street in Park Slope.

According to police, the occupants of two cars – a gray sedan and a blue Infinity – were reportedly seen firing at each other.

The victim, 58, is believed to be a bystander. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Police have not made any arrests.

