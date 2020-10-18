NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD is trying to identify two people spotted on surveillance video and wanted in connection to an attempted robbery involving a razor blade in the Bronx.

It happened on East 147th Street in Mott Haven around 8 p.m. on Oct. 11.

According to police, two suspects approached a 58-year-old man who had just gotten out of his car and demanded his car keys.

One of the suspects pointed a razor blade at the victim and caused a laceration on his hand, police said.

The suspects allegedly grabbed the keys from the victim and fled the scene.

Police said the victim refused medical attention at the scene.

The NYPD released surveillance video of two people wanted for questioning:

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.

