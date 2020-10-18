NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Ski resorts in New York will be allowed to reopen next month at half their indoor capacity with restrictions on sharing gondolas and face coverings required off the slopes, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Sunday.

The governor said ski resorts can open Nov. 6 under a series of restrictions consistent with rules for other entertainment venues.

Masks will be required at all times except when eating, drinking or skiing. Gondolas and lifts will be restricted to members of the same party and shared or rented equipment must be disinfected between uses.

“You have to socially distance when you ski,” Cuomo said Sunday at a briefing.

Also, capacity on the mountain must be reduced by 25% during “peak” days or if multiple trails are closed due to unseasonable conditions. Ski lessons will be limited to 10 or fewer people, he said.

New York reported 1,390 new positive cases and seven deaths. There were 913 people hospitalized with the virus.

Also this weekend, New York City officials said they shut down an illegal party of more than 200 people who were violating coronavirus restrictions at a catering hall.

Revelers at the Queens Luxe Banquet Hall early Saturday morning were not social distancing or wearing proper face coverings, according to the New York City Sheriff’s Office.

The owner and an employee of the venue in Queens were issued summonses for violation of emergency orders, unlicensed sale of alcohol and unlicensed warehousing of alcohol. Two other staffers were issued summonses for violation of emergency orders, the sheriff’s office said.

A call to the banquet hall seeking comment was made Sunday.

New York guidelines allow indoor arts and entertainment spaces to operate at 25% of venue capacity and require people to wear a face covering except when eating or drinking.

(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)