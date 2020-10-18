Comments
By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Good Sunday morning everybody! You’ll wanna have an extra layer on if you’re heading out early – it’s downright cold out there with some spots near freezing!
Expect another bright, dry, and beautiful day across the region, but with a few more clouds streaming in. Despite that, it’ll be a few degrees warmer this afternoon… overall another beautiful fall day!
Monday is shaping up to be a decent, albeit cloudier, start to the work week with temperatures reaching the middle 60s, before things warm up to the low 70s for the rest of the week!
