NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man was shot in the neck on Sunday night on a subway platform in Chelsea.

The shooting happened right before 6 p.m. on the northbound platform inside the station at Seventh Avenue and 14th Street. At the time, it was busy with riders, CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge reported.

The NYPD said the 24-year-old victim did not suffer life-threatening injuries and may have just been grazed by the bullet.

In fact, he managed to walk himself to Lenox Hill Hospital, which is right near the exit.

Video from the scene shows the stairs cordoned off with police tape and the station temporarily shut down as officers investigated. It later reopened.

Duddridge spoke to riders who said they were just about to take a train when the shooting happened.

“I was just out with friends at dinner. I was walking here and got the alert on my personal and work phones,” Crown Heights resident Omar Chandler said. “It’s sad and it’s maddening.”

“Tough, that’s real rough,” Josh Friedman added.

Police said there was no immediate word on a motive and that it may have been a fight on the train that escalated.

Police are still searching for a suspect. No description was given, so they are asking for anyone who may have been at the scene or witnessed the shooting to give them a call.

