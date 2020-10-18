HARRISON, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — Brian White scored in stoppage time, helping the New York Red Bulls to a 1-1 tie with Orlando City on Sunday night.
After a New York corner kick bounced around and was eventually cleared out of the area, White corralled an errant shot by Jason Pendant, turned and rolled a right-footer just inside the post in the fifth minute of stoppage time.
AT THE DEATH pic.twitter.com/uSXDGjx2QI
— Red Bull New York (@NewYorkRedBulls) October 19, 2020
Luís Carlos “Nani” Almeida da Cunha scored on a penalty kick in the 56th minute after New York’s Daryl Dike conceded a foul in the area.
New York (7-8-4), which has just one win in its last five games, outshot Orlando City 14-9 and had 58.8% possession.
Orlando City (8-2-8) is unbeaten in 12 games, yet has only one win in its last five.
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)