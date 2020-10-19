CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police say that a 13-year-old boy has died Monday after apparently plunging from a terrace.

The boy’s body was found around 6 a.m. at 411 West 43rd Street, near Ninth Avenue.

The boy’s mother and sister were inside the apartment at the time of the incident. They told police he was on the balcony and said they believed he was doing his homework.

