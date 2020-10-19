Comments
WAYEN, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Drivers in New Jersey waited on a very long line Monday morning for opening day of a new Motor Vehicle Commission facility in Wayne.
The MVC says the new building is nearly triple the size of the old one, making it one of the largest MVC centers in the state.
Over the summer, there have been long lines when MVC sites reopened for in-person transactions.
The new building will allow drivers to use an SMS system. After receiving a ticket and providing a cellphone number, customers can then leave the premises and receive a text telling them when to return.