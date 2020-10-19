Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York State begins enforcing a ban on plastic bags Monday.
The ban was supposed to start on March 1, but a lawsuit by the plastic bag industry held up enforcement.
The suit was later rejected by the State Supreme Court.
Advocates for the ban say plastic bags have been wreaking havoc on the environment.
New York State residents have been using 23 billion every year.
