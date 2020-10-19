Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A bride and groom enjoyed an impromptu first dance on the streets of New York.
The newlyweds had just finished an intimate dinner with family at a restaurant on the Upper East Side, but as they left, a neighborhood performer who has been out of work because of the pandemic started to sing.
He sounded pretty good, so the bride and groom got an unexpected dance and a memory they’ll cherish forever.
