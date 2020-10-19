Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for a suspect in a deadly stabbing in Brooklyn.
The violence broke out at around 2:30 p.m. on Monday on East 18th Street in Prospect Park South.
Police found a 29-year-old man with multiple stab wounds. He was later pronounced dead at a hospital.
Police said it appears the suspect and the victim had a dispute inside a laundromat before the stabbing.
The suspect left the scene in a vehicle.
