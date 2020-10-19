Breaking News19-Year-Old Woman Killed, 2 Men Wounded In Bronx Shooting
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are looking for two men accused of stealing a cab.

The cab was stolen on the Upper West Side.

(credit: Citizen.com)

The taxi was found crashed and abandoned on the Upper East Side at 88th Street and Lexington Avenue.

The NYPD says officers saw the car run a red light and tried to stop the suspects, but they both ran away after the crash.

No one was injured, and there’s no word on what happened to the cab driver.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.

