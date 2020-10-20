Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A rare photo of the 1923 New York Yankees is now up for auction online.
It’s one of only two known original photos of the team to feature legendary Yankees Babe Ruth and Lou Gehrig together.
The 19-year-old Gehrig joined the team in June of that year and played in 13 games.
Huggins and Scott Auctions is taking bids until Thursday.
