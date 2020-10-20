CLIFTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A New Jersey woman managed to make a secret plea to a stranger for help as police say she was being kidnapped, carjacked and robbed.

Police said Travis Mann approached a couple parked near a Clifton intersection at around 11 p.m. last Friday.

Mann told them he was a police officer and they were breaking the law by being intimate in a public place. He told them they would have to pay him cash if they wanted to avoid arrest.

The couple drove Mann to a bank, after he suggested he was armed.

Police said a second suspect, Paul Dunlop, followed in another car.

The female victim was able to mouth the words “help me” to a bystander who arrived in the bank parking lot. Nearby police officers quickly responded to the scene and arrested the suspects.

