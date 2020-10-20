CBSN New YorkWatch Now
HARTFORD, Conn. (CBSNewYork) – In Connecticut, struggling arts institutions are getting a boost.

Gov. Ned Lamont says the state will provide up to $9 million in grants to certain non-profit arts groups to help keep them afloat through the coronavirus pandemic.

“This is an investment that’s really important economically. You know, this is a $9 million investment in our broader commitment to culture and the arts,” Lamont said.

The goal is to support arts non-profits that have had to temporarily cut back operations.

Qualifying organizations will receive a base grant of $5,000.

The money comes from the federal CARES act.

