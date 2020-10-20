Comments
HARTFORD, Conn. (CBSNewYork) – In Connecticut, struggling arts institutions are getting a boost.
Gov. Ned Lamont says the state will provide up to $9 million in grants to certain non-profit arts groups to help keep them afloat through the coronavirus pandemic.
“This is an investment that’s really important economically. You know, this is a $9 million investment in our broader commitment to culture and the arts,” Lamont said.
CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC
- Tri-State Coronavirus Travel Advisory Quarantine List
- Resources, Hotlines, Unemployment & Covering Bills
- Remote Learning Tools For Parents Teaching At Home
- CBS2’s Dr. Max Answers Your Health Questions
- What To Do If Someone Isn’t Social Distancing Or Wearing A Mask?
- Expert: Parents Be Mindful Of Children’s Stress After Months Of Isolation
- Chopper 2 Over Empty NYC Streets, Landmarks
- Complete Coronavirus Coverage
The goal is to support arts non-profits that have had to temporarily cut back operations.
Qualifying organizations will receive a base grant of $5,000.
The money comes from the federal CARES act.
MORE FROM CBS New York
- Stimulus Package Update: Is Time Running Out On A Possible Second Stimulus Check?
- NYPD: Man Wanted For Attacking Family And Knocking Grandmother Onto Subway Tracks In Brooklyn
- 19-Year-Old Woman Killed, 2 Men Wounded In Shooting At Party Inside Bronx Club
You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.