NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD has released new video of a man who allegedly attacked a family and knocked a 73-year-old grandmother onto the subway tracks Monday in Brooklyn.

It happened shortly after 1:30 p.m. on the southbound A/C platform at the Clinton-Washington station.

Police said the suspect was smoking marijuana as he walked by a 30-year-old man, who was with his 73-year-old grandmother and 82-year-old grandfather.

The men got into an argument, and the suspect allegedly punched the 30-year-old in the face. His grandfather tried to come to his defense and was also punched.

MORE FROM CBS New York

Police said the grandmother was knocked onto the tracks as she tried to intervene. Fortunately, she was able to avoid the train.

The 30-year-old and his grandmother were both hospitalized with severe head injuries. The grandfather was treated for a cut that required stitches and released.

Police said they’re searching for a 25 to 30-year-old man who is 5 feet 7 inches tall and 200 pounds with a light complexion, medium build, black hair and facial hair, last seen wearing a black baseball hat, black hooded sweatshirt, gray pants, white sneakers and black backpack.

Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.

You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.