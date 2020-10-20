Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The MTA showed off new improvements at the Bedford Avenue L station in Brooklyn.
The fully accessible station is now compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act with platform enhancements and new staircases.
The station also has increased capacity to accommodate more riders, and new turnstiles.
Streets and sidewalks surrounding the station have also been restored.
CLICK HERE to see photos of the improved station.
The work marks the end of major construction on the Brooklyn side of the Canarsie Tunnel Project. ‘
MORE FROM CBS New York
- Stimulus Package Update: Is Time Running Out On A Possible Second Stimulus Check?
- NYPD: Man Wanted For Attacking Family And Knocking Grandmother Onto Subway Tracks In Brooklyn
- 19-Year-Old Woman Killed, 2 Men Wounded In Shooting At Party Inside Bronx Club
You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.