NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – It’s history in the making NASA.

A first-ever attempt to land on an asteroid and take a sample that could hold secrets to life forming on earth.

Touch and go in 3, 2, 1… if all goes as planned.

“This is a huge, historic milestone for NASA. It’s a first,” said Thomas Zurbuchen, head of science at NASA.

Zurbuchen told CBS2’s Vanessa Murdock Osiris-Rex launched in 2016, arrived at Bennu in 2018, traveling nearby since to study and map its surface.

Now the time is near for the most important moment of the mission – touch and go, or TAG for short. At 6:12 p.m. Tuesday, Osiris-Rex will land for less than 16 seconds and collect a sample.

“This sample will tell us about the history of the entire solar system, history of the earth, and perhaps even life on earth,” Zurbuchen said.

NASA believes asteroids like Bennu are full of organics that seeded the earth and gave rise to chemicals that are the foundation for life on our planet.

The sample is one of two reasons theis mission matters so much. The other?

“We need to understand them because every once in a while one hits the earth,” Zurbuchen said.

In the later 2100s, the odds of Bennu impacting the earth are one in 2,700. So understanding how it rolls through the solar system at more than 60,000 mph means scientists can make better predictions for when any asteroid might crash into earth.

“There’s so much out there that we don’t know about,” said Denton Ebel, curator of meteorites at the American Museum of Natural History.

Ebel told Murdock he’s keeping his fingers crossed the mission is a success.

“This place is tiny that they’re going to,” he said. “This by no means seems tiny – bigger than the Empire State Building.”

NASA has shown a comparison showing Bennu is indeed bigger than the Empire State Building.

“In cosmic proportions, tiny. You put this in a crater on the moon and you wouldn’t even see it,” Ebel said.

Still, getting hands on a sample is priceless.

“Are you guys getting access to the sample material or no way?” Murdock asked.

“That is yet to be seen,” Ebel said.

Bits from Bennu should reach earth in 2023 and will be studied for decades to come.

Bennu is just one of more than 700,000 asteroids in our solar system. It was chosen for this mission because it’s a good combination of threatening and exciting to science.

The Osiris-Rex mission is a joint public-private venture, costing roughly $1.5 billion.

