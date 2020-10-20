Comments
Showers will pass S&E of the city this morning and wrap up far east early this afternoon. In the city, expect a chance of some sprinkles this morning with mostly cloudy skies the remainder of the day. It will be slightly warmer, too, with highs in the upper 60s to near 70.
There’s a chance of drizzle or a passing shower tonight under mostly cloudy skies. Temps will fall to around 60 with 50s across our suburbs.
Tomorrow we’ll see some pockets of drizzle in the morning with some breaks of sun into the afternoon. It will be slightly warmer, too, with highs in the low 70s.
Thursday’s looking decent with mostly to partly sunny skies and highs in the low 70s.