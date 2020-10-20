CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Newark students will continue fully remote instruction until at least January 25, 2021.

The Board of Education made the announcement Tuesday.

The board said in its reopening plans the health and safety of students and staff are its first priority.

Parents were told to refer to the district and school websites for updates.

