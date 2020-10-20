NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for a suspect they say has been following older men into their homes and robbing them.
He’s accused of targeting six victims between August 28 and October 3 in Manhattan and the Bronx.
Police said in each incident, the suspect followed the men inside and stole their belongings.
The victims ranged in age from 63 to 80 years old. None were seriously injured.
Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
