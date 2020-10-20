CBSN New YorkWatch Now
WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Some relief could be coming to restaurants struggling amid the pandemic in Westchester County.

On Monday night, the county board of legislators approved a 15% cap on food delivery fees for apps like GrubHub and Uber Eats.

The measure also places a 5% cap on other service fees the companies might charge.

The legislation would only apply during a declared emergency, such as the pandemic, and would end 90 days after the emergency.

Westchester County Executive George Latimer still needs to sign it into law.

New York City passed a similar cap on food delivery apps earlier this year.

