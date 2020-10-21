Comments
TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Two children were shot and killed inside their home last night in Trenton, New Jersey.
The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday on Mulberry Street.
Police say a person on the street fired shots into the house.
Two brothers, ages 8 and 16, were struck on the second floor.
So far, no arrests have been made.
