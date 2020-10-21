CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Crime, Local TV, New Jersey, shooting, Trenton

TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Two children were shot and killed inside their home last night in Trenton, New Jersey.

The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday on Mulberry Street.

Police say a person on the street fired shots into the house.

MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK

Two brothers, ages 8 and 16, were struck on the second floor.

So far, no arrests have been made.

You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.

Comments

Leave a Reply