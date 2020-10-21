Comments
COPIAGUE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — There’s an update on the elderly couple whose car plunged into a canal on Long Island on Monday.
Joseph and Dolores Abitabile were rescued by Good Samaritans after their car went into the water.
MORE: Couple Rescued By Good Samaritans, Police After Car Goes Into Canal Off Montauk Highway
According to their daughter’s Facebook post, the couple is still in the hospital but are able to share a room together.
She also expressed gratitude to all those who helped save their lives.
MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK
- Stimulus Package Update: Is A Deal Even Possible At This Point?
- Head Of University Hospital Says New Jersey’s Second Wave Is Here: ‘This Is About To Get Worse’
- Due To COVID-19, Warnings From Health Experts, Thanksgiving Figures To Be More Subdued Event This Year
You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.