COPIAGUE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — There’s an update on the elderly couple whose car plunged into a canal on Long Island on Monday.

Joseph and Dolores Abitabile Credit: Kathleen Hurley-Abitabile)

Joseph and Dolores Abitabile were rescued by Good Samaritans after their car went into the water.

According to their daughter’s Facebook post, the couple is still in the hospital but are able to share a room together.

She also expressed gratitude to all those who helped save their lives.

