NEW YORK (CBSNewYork)Mayor Bill de Blasio released details Wednesday of the city’s plans to distribute a coronavirus vaccine once it’s approved.

The mayor says it will be available regardless of a person’s ability to pay for it.

First responders and essential frontline workers will be in the first phase of distribution, as will New Yorkers who are vulnerable to the coronavirus.

Vaccinating the general public will be in the second phase.

“Our hospitals, our clinics, both Health and Hospitals and Department of Health clinics. We’re going to use community centers, schools, you name it. And we’re going to engage everyone in the healthcare world, public and private, including private physicians, pharmacies, urgent care centers, community vaccination efforts,” de Blasio said.

The mayor says information about the vaccine will be provided in many languages and through trusted community leaders.

