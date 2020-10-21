CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are investigating a triple shooting overnight in Brooklyn.

Authorities say someone fired several shots from a car in East Flatbush.

Two teenage boys and a 20-year-old man were struck.

The victims were taken to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds.

There’s no word on the extend of their injuries or whether they were targeted.

