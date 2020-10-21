Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle early Wednesday morning on the Lower East Side.
It happened around 2 a.m. near Delancey Street and Bowery.
Police said the 38-year-old victim was riding a moped when he was hit by a Toyota Rav4.
The man was rushed to Bellevue Hospital, and the driver was taken into custody on suspicion of DWI.
