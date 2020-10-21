Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The MTA is launching a new digital map to help subway riders know when their train is arriving.
The map shows where trains are located in real time.
By checking the map, users can see when trains are approaching a station.
Riders can also get service alerts and find out which elevators and escalators are out of service.
To view the map, visit map.mta.info. For additional information, visit mta.info.
