CAMDEN, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy says he awaiting his latest test results after coming in “close proximity” to someone who has tested positive for the coronavirus.
Murphy appeared at an event Wednesday in Camden and made the sudden announcement. He said someone he was with on Saturday had just tested positive.
The governor left the event to self-quarantine until he can take another test and his results arrive.
“I will now, unfortunately, have to take myself off the field. I can’t ask President Trump not to come to Bedminster and do a fundraiser and have me sit here,” he said. “I have no symptoms. Again, I tested negative on Monday, but I’ve got to go take myself at least off the field and get tested again today.”
The governor said he was tested Monday, and those results were negative.
