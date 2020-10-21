CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An NYPD officer was struck by a vehicle during a traffic stop in Brooklyn.

It happened around 1 a.m. Wednesday near West 23rd Street and Mermaid Avenue in Coney Island.

Police say the officer was struck by a Jeep and suffered minor injuries.

The vehicle was found nearby, but the driver had taken off.

A female passenger was being questioned.

