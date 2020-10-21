CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — You’ll soon be able to once again get a look at New York City from 100 stories up.

The observatory on top of One World Trade Center will reopen to the public on Nov. 1, then again on Nov. 7.

It will then be open each Saturday and Sunday beginning Nov. 14.

The observatory will operate at a maximum 25% capacity.

Visitors will be required to wear masks and ticketing will be timed to help with social distancing.

