NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Pope Francis has endorsed same-sex civil unions for the first time as pope.
It came during an interview for a new documentary named Francesco.
The pontiff is quoted as saying, “Homosexual people have the right to be in a family. They are children of God.”
The pope reportedly added, “What we have to have is a civil union law, that way they are legally covered.”
The endorsement is the clearest stance to date on the issue for the Roman Catholic church.
