NEW YORK (CBSNewYork)Pope Francis has endorsed same-sex civil unions for the first time as pope.

It came during an interview for a new documentary named Francesco.

The pontiff is quoted as saying, “Homosexual people have the right to be in a family. They are children of God.”

The pope reportedly added, “What we have to have is a civil union law, that way they are legally covered.”

The endorsement is the clearest stance to date on the issue for the Roman Catholic church.

