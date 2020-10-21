Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police say four people were shot in Brooklyn on Wednesday.
Citizen video shows the scene at Nostrand Avenue and Hawthorne Street in Prospect Lefferts Gardens, where gunfire erupted around 10:30 p.m.
A huge police presence can be seen.
The conditions of those injured are not yet known, and there have been no arrests.
