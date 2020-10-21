Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The attorney representing Upper West Siders against housing homeless men at the Lucerne Hotel is facing fallout.
Police investigated vandalism Wednesday at the Upper East Side home of attorney Randy Mastro.
Overnight, the townhouse and sidewalk were splashed with paint and covered in graffiti relating to the Lucerne Hotel situation.
RELATED STORY: Stay Extended For Homeless Residents At Lucerne Hotel
The vandalism was condemned by Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer and an Upper West Side group supporting the homeless.
No word on any arrests.
MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK
- Stimulus Package Update: Is A Deal Even Possible At This Point?
- Head Of University Hospital Says New Jersey’s Second Wave Is Here: ‘This Is About To Get Worse’
- Due To COVID-19, Warnings From Health Experts, Thanksgiving Figures To Be More Subdued Event This Year
You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.
Make $6,000-$8,000 A Month Online With No Prior Experience Or Skills Required. Be Your Own Boss And for more info visit any tab this site Thanks a lot….. Read More