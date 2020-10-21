CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The attorney representing Upper West Siders against housing homeless men at the Lucerne Hotel is facing fallout.

Police investigated vandalism Wednesday at the Upper East Side home of attorney Randy Mastro.

Police investigated vandalism on Oct. 21, 2020, at the Upper East Side home of attorney Randy Mastro.

Overnight, the townhouse and sidewalk were splashed with paint and covered in graffiti relating to the Lucerne Hotel situation.

The vandalism was condemned by Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer and an Upper West Side group supporting the homeless.

No word on any arrests.

