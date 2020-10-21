BreakingAt Least A Dozen Injuries Reported After Elementary School Bus Crash In New Windsor, N.Y.
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are trying to track down a man accused of slashing a passenger on an MTA bus in the Bronx.

It happened on Oct. 6 aboard a BX41 bus at the 528 Willis Ave. stop in the South Bronx.

Police said the suspect was fighting with the 31-year-old victim when he pulled out a knife and stabbed the man several times.

The suspect then exited the bus and fled south on 3rd Ave.

The victim was taken to Lincoln Hospital in stable condition.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.

