NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man was hurt after chasing a pair of suspected car thieves in Queens.

The victim told CBS2 that he pulled up to his construction site in Richmond Hill just before 7 a.m. Wednesday.

He said he left the key in the ignition while dropping off items across the street.

That’s when he said a man and woman hopped in the car and took off.

The victim said he ran after them.

“They just kind of pulled over right here. So I open the door and start going for the keys,” said Michael Tannenbaum. “And I get the keys out. And while I’m getting the keys out of the car, there’s a man and woman and they’re both assaulting me.”

The man and woman ran off, but police eventually tracked them down, taking them into custody.