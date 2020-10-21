NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man was hurt after chasing a pair of suspected car thieves in Queens.
The victim told CBS2 that he pulled up to his construction site in Richmond Hill just before 7 a.m. Wednesday.
He said he left the key in the ignition while dropping off items across the street.
That’s when he said a man and woman hopped in the car and took off.
The victim said he ran after them.
“They just kind of pulled over right here. So I open the door and start going for the keys,” said Michael Tannenbaum. “And I get the keys out. And while I’m getting the keys out of the car, there’s a man and woman and they’re both assaulting me.”
The man and woman ran off, but police eventually tracked them down, taking them into custody.
