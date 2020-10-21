NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Halloween will happen in New York City this year, Mayor Bill de Blasio says.
The mayor says trick-or-treating will be allowed on Oct. 31.
He says it will be different this year and rules will have to be followed to keep children safe.
“Most important thing we have learned throughout this whole crisis, outdoors is better than indoors. So with trick-or-treating, should all be outdoors, only outdoors. No trick-or-treating inside apartment buildings, for example. Do everything outdoors,” de Blasio said.
The mayor says candy should be put in a bin and not handed out.
Children should also wear protective face masks on top of or under their costume mask.
He also advised bringing and using hand sanitizer.
