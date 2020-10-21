Comments
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A Bergen County fire department has been temporarily shut down due to COVID-19.
The Washington Township fire department announced on Facebook that a COVID-exposure incident earlier this week may have put firefighters at risk.
Right now, contact tracing and testing is underway for Washington Township firefighters.
Any fire calls in town will be handled through Mutual Aid agreements with neighboring towns.
MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK
- Stimulus Package Update: Is A Deal Even Possible At This Point?
- Head Of University Hospital Says New Jersey’s Second Wave Is Here: ‘This Is About To Get Worse’
- Due To COVID-19, Warnings From Health Experts, Thanksgiving Figures To Be More Subdued Event This Year
You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.