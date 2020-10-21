CBSN New YorkWatch Now
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A Bergen County fire department has been temporarily shut down due to COVID-19.

The Washington Township fire department announced on Facebook that a COVID-exposure incident earlier this week may have put firefighters at risk.

Right now, contact tracing and testing is underway for Washington Township firefighters.

Any fire calls in town will be handled through Mutual Aid agreements with neighboring towns.

