TEANECK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A New Jersey barber is all the buzz. He’s being honored not just for his haircuts and styles, but for weaving his diverse community together.

A street corner on Queen Anne Road in Teaneck was renamed Thursday for Dre Perrin, owner of Bespoke Men’s Spa, CBS2’s Cindy Hsu reported.

The shop is the oldest Black-owned business in Teaneck.

Scott Cooke has been going there for more than 20 years.

“Everyone knows Dre. Dre’s been in the neighborhood for over 30 years. He’s like the Mayor of Teaneck,” Cooke said.

“When you walk through that door, we don’t talk about politics, religion, sexuality or race. That’s it. Everyone is equal,” said Perrin, whose shop now sits on Bespoke/Dre Perrin Way.

But, Perrin said years ago things were very different.

“When I started, there was just a Black shop, a white shop, a Jewish shop,” he said.

Perrin wanted a place where everyone would feel welcome.

“There’s no type of hair I haven’t cut. Curly hair, kinky hair, straight hair,” said Perrin.

Along with diverse clients, Perrin hired diverse barbers.

Omar Hastings has worked with Perrin since the beginning. Hastings is one of many barbers Perrin has taken under his wing.

“I wanted to learn more. He was way better than me, so he mentored me and got me better and better,” Hastings said.

Perrin is the first African-American man to have a street named for him in Teaneck.

He does all he can to help the community, including sponsoring a Jewish hockey team.

“This year, they won the championship and we were just happy,” Perrin said.

Perrin told Hsu his next dream is to open a barber shop for underserved communities.

