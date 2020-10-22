NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There’s another push to get weapons off New York City streets to stem the gun violence and save lives.
The Bronx District Attorney’s office and the New York Yankees are teaming up for a gun buyback with an extra incentive.
“So I was able to secure 75 iPads that I plan to give to the first 75 people … so the Yankees call me on Monday morning and they tell me they will match the donation that I received of the 75 iPads,” Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark said.
LINK: Tracking Shootings In New York City
This Saturday, there will be a gun buyback at St. Luke Episcopal Church in the Bronx.
With no questions asked, people can turn in operable handguns for a $200 pre-paid card as well as an iPad for the first 150 people.
The event starts on East 222nd Street at 11 a.m.
