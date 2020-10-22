CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

It was a muggy and mild Thursday around the city, with more sunshine north and south. Expect clouds to dominate through the night along with a chance for patchy fog & drizzle overnight… especially along the coast.

Tomorrow will be generally cloudy from start to finish and it will be a few degrees cooler in the mid & upper 60s. Some fog is possible early, especially along the coasts, and there could be some passing showers as well.

Looking ahead to the weekend, Saturday is shaping up to be rather mild with a high near 70 under partly sunny skies, whereas Sunday will only top out in the mid 50s!

